Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Acquired by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 76.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,649,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,441,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,598,000 after acquiring an additional 949,271 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,356,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,595,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,808,000 after acquiring an additional 295,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cartenna Capital LP bought a new position in Sony Group during the second quarter worth $25,661,000. 8.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on SONY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Sony Group in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sony Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

SONY stock opened at $96.38 on Monday. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $79.62 and a 1 year high of $100.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.11.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.93 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

