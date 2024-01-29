SOLVE (SOLVE) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.04 Million

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. SOLVE has a market cap of $15.98 million and $1.04 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOLVE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0232 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006527 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,125,013 tokens. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

