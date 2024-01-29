SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Position Boosted by Graphene Investments SAS

Graphene Investments SAS grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Graphene Investments SAS’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 173.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

SEDG stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $69.13. 370,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,693,329. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $345.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($1.26). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $725.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.65 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SEDG. Roth Capital lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $215.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $176.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.96.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

