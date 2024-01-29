SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Receives $137.22 Consensus PT from Brokerages

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.96.

Several research firms have issued reports on SEDG. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Roth Capital downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 20th.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $68.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $63.25 and a 12-month high of $345.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.56.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.26). The firm had revenue of $725.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.65 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,529,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,566,000 after purchasing an additional 92,230 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 89.3% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,770,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,298,000 after purchasing an additional 835,290 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 108.5% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,495,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,626,000 after purchasing an additional 778,034 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,702,000 after purchasing an additional 30,149 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 954,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,890,000 after purchasing an additional 14,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

See Also

