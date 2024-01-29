SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.070-0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -. SoFi Technologies also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.550-0.800 EPS.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $7.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.33. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $564.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.30 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SOFI. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.68.

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $550,349.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 343,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $550,349.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 343,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 22,500 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $146,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,261,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,201,628.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 81,450 shares of company stock valued at $544,586 and have sold 344,146 shares valued at $2,794,764. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 8.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 128,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

