SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.070-0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -. SoFi Technologies also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.550-0.800 EPS.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $7.62 on Monday. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.52.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $564.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.30 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SOFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of SoFi Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.68.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $550,349.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 343,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christopher Lapointe acquired 14,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,015.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 827,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,533,084.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $550,349.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 343,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 81,450 shares of company stock worth $544,586 and sold 344,146 shares worth $2,794,764. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 41.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 22,288 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 54,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

