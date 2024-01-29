SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.07-0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. SoFi Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.070-0.080 EPS.

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $7.62 on Monday. SoFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average of $8.33.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $564.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SOFI. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an underperform rating and set a $6.50 price objective (down from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Wedbush reiterated an underperform rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a hold rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Christopher Lapointe acquired 14,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $100,015.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 827,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,533,084.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $146,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,261,789 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $47,201,628.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 81,450 shares of company stock valued at $544,586 and have sold 344,146 shares valued at $2,794,764. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846,633 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,122,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,565 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $83,643,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 12.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,680,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,051,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,154,000 after purchasing an additional 484,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Further Reading

