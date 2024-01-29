So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the December 31st total of 15,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of So-Young International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of So-Young International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of So-Young International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of So-Young International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of So-Young International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of So-Young International in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

So-Young International Price Performance

Shares of SY stock opened at $0.99 on Monday. So-Young International has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $3.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.21. The company has a market cap of $105.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.99.

About So-Young International

So-Young International ( NASDAQ:SY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $52.81 million for the quarter. So-Young International had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 2.45%.

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for consumption healthcare services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment.

Featured Articles

