Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Acquired by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Snap-on by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Snap-on by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.17.
Snap-on Stock Up 0.0 %
NYSE SNA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $289.76. 108,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,451. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $226.68 and a 52-week high of $297.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.55.
Snap-on Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total transaction of $416,020.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,113,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,998 shares of company stock worth $21,666,210. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Snap-on
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
