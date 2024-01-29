Smithfield Trust Co Sells 576 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Smithfield Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 38.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the second quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

WBS opened at $51.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $996.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.72%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.46.

In other Webster Financial news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $204,486.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,557,857.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $204,486.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

