Smithfield Trust Co Sells 470 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Smithfield Trust Co decreased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Kroger were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 430.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,619,420,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of KR stock opened at $46.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 45.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.30.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

