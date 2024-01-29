Smithfield Trust Co Purchases 802 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 367.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MRO stock opened at $23.21 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.56. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $29.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.19.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.96%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.16.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.