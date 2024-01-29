Smithfield Trust Co Has $65,000 Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at $298,877,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $505,821,000 after acquiring an additional 653,790 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at $97,675,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,198,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,092,887,000 after purchasing an additional 411,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 53.4% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,047,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,308,000 after purchasing an additional 364,786 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.31.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $220.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.37. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.65 and a 12-month high of $262.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.03 and a 200-day moving average of $203.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick purchased 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,348,411.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at $8,348,411.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster acquired 5,620 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at $36,080,586.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

