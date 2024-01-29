Smithfield Trust Co Has $180,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Smithfield Trust Co reduced its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 23,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $93.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.77 and its 200-day moving average is $85.86. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $71.82 and a 12 month high of $94.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

