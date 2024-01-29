Smithfield Trust Co Has $101,000 Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Smithfield Trust Co reduced its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Xylem were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 350,026.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,165,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,284,618,000 after purchasing an additional 29,157,166 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 21.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,741,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,898,969,000 after buying an additional 4,521,913 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 399.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,214 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Xylem by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,083 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Xylem by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,868,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,111,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,790 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Melius upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.20.

Xylem Price Performance

NYSE:XYL opened at $112.39 on Monday. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $117.35. The company has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.61.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

