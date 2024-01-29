SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) is P.A.W. Capital Corp’s 2nd Largest Position

P.A.W. Capital Corp decreased its position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. SMART Global comprises about 10.2% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,634,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 33.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 133,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 33,552 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 85.8% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SMART Global during the second quarter valued at $650,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SGH. TheStreet downgraded SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of SMART Global from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Insider Activity

In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $156,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,895.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $56,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,954,557.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $156,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,895.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,922 shares of company stock valued at $304,566. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SMART Global Stock Performance

SMART Global stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.11. 291,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,797. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average of $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.60.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $274.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.15%. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SMART Global Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

