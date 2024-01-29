SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 335.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,413 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 68,871 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of SM Energy worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in SM Energy by 90.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 169,483 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after buying an additional 80,653 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,230,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SM Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in SM Energy by 59.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $37.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $43.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 4.15.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.12. SM Energy had a net margin of 34.03% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.32 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SM

SM Energy Profile

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.