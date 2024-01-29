SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,700 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the December 31st total of 275,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SLR Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

SLR Investment Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.34. The stock had a trading volume of 89,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,053. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $836.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.12. SLR Investment has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $59.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SLR Investment will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.69%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 123.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLR Investment

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLRC. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 19.3% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,895,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,362,000 after purchasing an additional 306,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SLR Investment by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 471,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 195,228 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in SLR Investment by 237.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 221,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 156,147 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 42.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 96,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ML & R Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the second quarter worth about $1,000,000. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLR Investment Company Profile

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

