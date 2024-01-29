Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q1 guidance at $1.95 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. On average, analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $104.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $123.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.74 and its 200-day moving average is $102.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.37%.

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 5,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $497,377.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,095.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,426 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 804.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $340,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,631 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $152,111,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $53,654,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 117.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 818,401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $90,591,000 after purchasing an additional 442,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,285,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $299,442,000 after purchasing an additional 428,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

