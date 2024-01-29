Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $22.50. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sixth Street Specialty Lending traded as high as $22.35 and last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 45228 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.26.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TSLX. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLX. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 19.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.55.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 51.87% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $114.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.04%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

