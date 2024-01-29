Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Price Target Increased to $22.50 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $22.50 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:TSLX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.09. The stock had a trading volume of 54,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,027. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day moving average is $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 51.87%. The company had revenue of $114.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 19.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Stories

