Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Short Interest Update

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLXGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 303,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSLX shares. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,197,000. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,462,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,055,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,458,000 after acquiring an additional 79,743 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 60,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 90,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 26,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Down 0.9 %

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.06. 60,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,060. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.55. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $16.86 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $114.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 51.87% and a return on equity of 13.95%. Research analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.91%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.04%.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

