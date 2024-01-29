Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 591,700 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the December 31st total of 460,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 68.8 days.

Singapore Exchange Price Performance

Shares of SPXCF opened at $7.15 on Monday. Singapore Exchange has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $7.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average is $7.09.

About Singapore Exchange

Featured Articles

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

