Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 591,700 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the December 31st total of 460,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 68.8 days.
Singapore Exchange Price Performance
Shares of SPXCF opened at $7.15 on Monday. Singapore Exchange has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $7.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average is $7.09.
About Singapore Exchange
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Singapore Exchange
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: BJ’s Wholesale Club offers value
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Building momentum: Homebuilder sector primed for breakout
- What Are Low Beta Stocks
- Today’s market could make Sysco stock break out, will it?
Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.