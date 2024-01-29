Sigma Planning Corp Sells 2,805 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 188.5% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $112.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.77. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $92.79 and a one year high of $116.78.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

