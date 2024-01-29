Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 2,624 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,837 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,229,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $686,953,000 after acquiring an additional 84,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $692,813,000 after purchasing an additional 356,448 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,470,996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $404,067,000 after purchasing an additional 411,777 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,429,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $402,095,000 after purchasing an additional 402,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,881,000 after purchasing an additional 99,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $42.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.35. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.51 and a 52 week high of $66.96.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.68%.

DVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

