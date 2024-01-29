Sigma Planning Corp Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 208.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,854 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 49.6% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RWJ opened at $40.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.44 and a 200-day moving average of $37.86. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $42.54.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

