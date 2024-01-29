Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 573.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on GIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

General Mills Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE GIS opened at $64.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.70 and its 200 day moving average is $66.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

