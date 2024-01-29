Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,387 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1,211.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.64 on Monday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.90 and a 1-year high of $49.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.49 and a 200-day moving average of $49.41.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

