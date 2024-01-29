Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,952 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 495.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.
Delta Air Lines Stock Performance
Shares of DAL stock opened at $39.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.43. The firm has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.38.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.
Delta Air Lines Company Profile
Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.
