Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) Short Interest Update

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the December 31st total of 63,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.
NASDAQ:SIEB traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $1.84. 3,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,189. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $72.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.22. Siebert Financial has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $3.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $18.05 million for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Siebert Financial in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.
