Short Interest in Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV) Increases By 24.4%

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the December 31st total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Zenvia Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ ZENV opened at $1.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05. Zenvia has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $46.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Zenvia alerts:

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Zenvia had a negative net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $44.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.38 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zenvia will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zenvia

About Zenvia

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zenvia by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 830,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 190,040 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zenvia in the second quarter valued at $464,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zenvia by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zenvia by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zenvia during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. 4.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zenvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.