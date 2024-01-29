Short Interest in Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV) Increases By 24.4%

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the December 31st total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Zenvia Stock Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ ZENV opened at $1.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05. Zenvia has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $46.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.44.
Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Zenvia had a negative net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $44.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.38 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zenvia will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zenvia
About Zenvia
Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Zenvia
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Zenvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.