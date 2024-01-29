Short Interest in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Declines By 14.8%

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,450,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 7,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,158,000 after acquiring an additional 61,324 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 12,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 57,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 25,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,409,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.08.

NYSE:WELL traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.90. 262,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,029. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $65.18 and a fifty-two week high of $93.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.10, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.46.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

