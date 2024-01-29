Short Interest in Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Grows By 34.9%

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 429,600 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the December 31st total of 318,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 226.1 days.

Transcontinental Stock Performance

Shares of TCLAF opened at $10.13 on Monday. Transcontinental has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $11.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.07.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

