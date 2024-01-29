Short Interest in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Decreases By 13.5%

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the December 31st total of 3,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 927,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Tenable Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $47.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.14 and a 200 day moving average of $43.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.21 and a beta of 1.03. Tenable has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $201.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.36 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 19.44% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenable

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenable

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $190,438.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,964,731.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $110,504.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,753,689.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $190,438.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,964,731.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,669 shares of company stock worth $3,005,895. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Tenable by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tenable in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. 88.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Tenable from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna started coverage on Tenable in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Westpark Capital raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tenable

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

Featured Articles

