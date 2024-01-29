Short Interest in Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) Rises By 18.8%

Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the December 31st total of 14,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Institutional Trading of Talis Biomedical
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Talis Biomedical by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 256,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 68,126 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Talis Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Talis Biomedical by 549.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 91,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Talis Biomedical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.
Talis Biomedical Stock Performance
TLIS opened at $7.87 on Monday. Talis Biomedical has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.83.
About Talis Biomedical
Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. The company is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. It also develops Talis One tests for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B.
Receive News & Ratings for Talis Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talis Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.