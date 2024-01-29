Short Interest in Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Drops By 18.8%

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Tabcorp Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TACBY opened at $0.88 on Monday. Tabcorp has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16.

Tabcorp Company Profile

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. It operates through Wagering and Media, and Gaming Services segments. The Wagering and Media segment offers through a network of TAB agencies, hotels and clubs, and on-course operations, as well as through retail, Internet, mobile devices, and phone.

