Short Interest in Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Drops By 18.8%

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.
Tabcorp Trading Down 6.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:TACBY opened at $0.88 on Monday. Tabcorp has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16.
Tabcorp Company Profile
