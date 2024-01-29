Short Interest in Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH) Expands By 34.7%

Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the December 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steakholder Foods
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STKH. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steakholder Foods in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steakholder Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Steakholder Foods in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steakholder Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.93% of the company’s stock.
Steakholder Foods Stock Performance
Steakholder Foods stock remained flat at $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,138. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.80. Steakholder Foods has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.76.
Steakholder Foods Company Profile
Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter in Israel. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of stem cells and differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Steakholder Foods
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: BJ’s Wholesale Club offers value
Receive News & Ratings for Steakholder Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steakholder Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.