Short Interest in Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Expands By 29.2%

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the December 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Seven & i Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVNDY opened at $19.69 on Monday. Seven & i has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $24.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day moving average is $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Shares of Seven & i are going to split on Monday, March 4th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, March 4th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, March 4th.

About Seven & i

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others.

