Short Interest in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Decreases By 14.8%

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 629,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Ryanair Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of RYAAY traded up $2.05 on Monday, hitting $132.16. 558,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,357. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.54. Ryanair has a 1 year low of $86.36 and a 1 year high of $136.14.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 17.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryanair will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryanair Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.64%.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

