Short Interest in Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Declines By 15.1%

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,478,900 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the December 31st total of 5,277,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 172.3 days.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Price Performance
OTCMKTS PIAIF traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $4.30. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,392. Ping An Insurance has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $8.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.34.
About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: BJ’s Wholesale Club offers value
Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.