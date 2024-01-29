Short Interest in Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Declines By 15.1%

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,478,900 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the December 31st total of 5,277,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 172.3 days.

OTCMKTS PIAIF traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $4.30. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,392. Ping An Insurance has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $8.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.34.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. Its Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

