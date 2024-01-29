Short Interest in OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH) Declines By 15.0%

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:OFSSH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.20. 504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average of $21.56. OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $22.48.

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%.

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Company Profile

first source capital inc is a financial services company located in 151 applegrove st, sudbury, ontario, canada.

