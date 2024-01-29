Short Interest in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Drops By 15.4%

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,500 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 129,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NCA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.84. The company had a trading volume of 10,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,775. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.52. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $9.15.
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%.
About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
