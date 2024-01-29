Short Interest in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Drops By 15.4%

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,500 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 129,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NCA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.84. The company had a trading volume of 10,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,775. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.52. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $9.15.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCA. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 21.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 737,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after buying an additional 131,616 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 578,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 114,993 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 200.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 165,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 110,452 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 41.5% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 186,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 54,774 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 182.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 53,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

