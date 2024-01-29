Short Interest in Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE) Rises By 50.0%

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marblegate Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GATE. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marblegate Acquisition in the third quarter worth $100,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marblegate Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marblegate Acquisition in the third quarter worth $191,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marblegate Acquisition in the first quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Marblegate Acquisition by 93.9% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 25,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,109 shares during the last quarter. 10.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marblegate Acquisition alerts:

Marblegate Acquisition Stock Performance

GATE stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.45. 1,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,467. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.39. Marblegate Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.01.

About Marblegate Acquisition

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marblegate Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marblegate Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.