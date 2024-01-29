Short Interest in Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG) Expands By 48.4%

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,400 shares, a growth of 48.4% from the December 31st total of 89,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra Resources

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Integra Resources by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 7,057,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Integra Resources by 362.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 339,300 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Integra Resources in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Integra Resources by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 51,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Integra Resources in the first quarter worth about $55,000. 47.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Integra Resources stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.85. 2,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Integra Resources has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Integra Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Integra Resources will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Monday, December 18th.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

