Short Interest in Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Expands By 59.2%

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 59.2% from the December 31st total of 9,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JW Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources during the first quarter worth about $2,271,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Idaho Strategic Resources by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $574,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Idaho Strategic Resources by 8,404.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 18,742 shares in the last quarter. 8.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:IDR opened at €6.01 ($6.53) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $73.68 million, a PE ratio of 50.04 and a beta of 0.67. Idaho Strategic Resources has a 1 year low of €4.47 ($4.86) and a 1 year high of €7.10 ($7.72).

Idaho Strategic Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:IDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported €0.03 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of €0.01 ($0.01) by €0.02 ($0.02). The firm had revenue of €3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €3.50 million. Idaho Strategic Resources had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.73%.

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

