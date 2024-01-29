Short Interest in Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP) Drops By 17.4%

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Exela Technologies Stock Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ XELAP opened at $1.39 on Monday. Exela Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $5.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66.

Get Exela Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exela Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 1,829.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Exela Technologies by 39.5% during the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 13,169 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 75,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 15,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 20.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 263,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 45,504 shares during the last quarter.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing solutions, enterprise information management, document management, and digital business process services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Information & Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS), and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.