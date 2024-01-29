Short Interest in Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM) Expands By 10.2%

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the December 31st total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.3 days. Approximately 12.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Carisma Therapeutics Trading Up 3.3 %

CARM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.22. 66,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Carisma Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.13.

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carisma Therapeutics will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CARM. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Carisma Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carisma Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARM. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Carisma Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Carisma Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Carisma Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Carisma Therapeutics by 534.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 9,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Carisma Therapeutics by 1,957.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.22% of the company’s stock.

About Carisma Therapeutics

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases. The company's clinical and pre-clinical programs include CT-0508 and CT-0525 targeting HER2 overexpressing tumors; and CT-1119, a CAR-Monocyte for mesothelin overexpressing solid tumors.

Featured Articles

