Short Interest in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Decreases By 13.0%

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2024

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRNGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 573,700 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the December 31st total of 659,600 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Byrna Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BYRN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Byrna Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 286.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 127,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 94,575 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 56.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 19,015 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 7.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 563,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BYRN traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.42. The company had a trading volume of 49,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.50. Byrna Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $10.38.

About Byrna Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. It offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.