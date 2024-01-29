Short Interest in Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Declines By 25.8%

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the December 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at $17.38 on Monday. Brenntag has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $18.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.14.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. Brenntag had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 3.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brenntag will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brenntag currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

