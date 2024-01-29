Short Interest in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Drops By 10.5%

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 644,800 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the December 31st total of 720,100 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 260,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC began coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Booking from $3,300.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,555.62.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,657,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,257,819 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in Booking by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Booking by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 4.6% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 3.1% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $21.40 on Monday, hitting $3,541.00. 115,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,857. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,391.94 and a 200 day moving average of $3,154.71. Booking has a twelve month low of $2,331.23 and a twelve month high of $3,669.66. The company has a market capitalization of $123.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $53.03 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking will post 149.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

